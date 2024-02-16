Former American Idol contestant talks new music, bullying program, and more!

She’s a singer, with heart.

You may know her as former American Idol star Mikenley Brown, and she’s bringing more than just her musical talents to the table.

On this Life. Style. Live! podcast, Mikenley and her dad Mike talk about her journey so far, how she’s teaming up with other American Idol contestants and her two new songs, “1/2 My Heart” and “The Lie.”

