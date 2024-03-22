Frank Basile, a Positively Powerful Patron of the Arts in Indianapolis

On this episode, Tom goes "On the Aisle" with well known arts patron, Frank Basile. A retired senior VP of the Gene B. Glick company where he worked for 33 years. In addition to his business career, Basile has made a name for himself as a prominent public speaker, author, and community volunteer. Basile and his wife Katrina help support many arts organizations across Central Indiana including: the Indianapolis Arts Center, the Phoenix Theatre, Storytelling Arts of Indiana , The Indiana Historical Society, Fonseca Theater, and the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Join Tom for a conversation with this community treasure.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.