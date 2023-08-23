Search
Fun on two wheels plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar

August 23, 2023

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, August 25 through Sunday, August 27! This week: It’s fun on two wheels plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Honor Major Taylor Fondo presented by Zipp

Saturday, August 26, 8:00am-2:00pm

T Building

240 N Meridian St

Indianapolis, IN

 

2023 IndyFringe Festival

August 17 – September 3

IndyFringe Basile Theatre

719 E. St. Clair Street

Indianapolis, IN

317-869-6660

 

Devour Indy Summerfest

August 21 – September 3

Participating Central Indiana Restaurants

 

St. Joseph Fall Festival

August 25 - August 27, 5:00pm-7:30pm

St Joseph Church

1401 South Mickley Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

 

PopCon Indy

August 25 - August 27, 8:00am-7:00pm

Indiana Convention Center

100 S Capitol Ave

Indianapolis, IN

 

Hoosier Hardwood Festival

August 25 - August 27

Boone County Fairgrounds

1300 E 100 South

Lebanon, IN

(765) 482-0750

 

Indy GreekFest 2023

Friday, August 25 - August 26

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral

3500 W 106th Street

Carmel, IN

 

Indiana Bacon Festival

Saturday, August 26, 2:30pm-11:00pm

Downtown Delphi

114 E W Main St.

Delphi, IN

 

WISH-TV Community Calendar