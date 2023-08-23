Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, August 25 through Sunday, August 27! This week: It’s fun on two wheels plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Honor Major Taylor Fondo presented by Zipp

Saturday, August 26, 8:00am-2:00pm

T Building

240 N Meridian St

Indianapolis, IN

2023 IndyFringe Festival

August 17 – September 3

IndyFringe Basile Theatre

719 E. St. Clair Street

Indianapolis, IN

317-869-6660

Devour Indy Summerfest

August 21 – September 3

Participating Central Indiana Restaurants

St. Joseph Fall Festival

August 25 - August 27, 5:00pm-7:30pm

St Joseph Church

1401 South Mickley Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

PopCon Indy

August 25 - August 27, 8:00am-7:00pm

Indiana Convention Center

100 S Capitol Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Hoosier Hardwood Festival

August 25 - August 27

Boone County Fairgrounds

1300 E 100 South

Lebanon, IN

(765) 482-0750

Indy GreekFest 2023

Friday, August 25 - August 26

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral

3500 W 106th Street

Carmel, IN

Indiana Bacon Festival

Saturday, August 26, 2:30pm-11:00pm

Downtown Delphi

114 E W Main St.

Delphi, IN

Maybelle Music Festival

Saturday, August 26, 2:00pm-11:00pm

Elm Street Brewing Company

519 N Elm St

Muncie, IN

Blues, Beer, & BBQ

Saturday, August 26, 6:00pm-10:00pm

11623 E. Washington St.

Indianapolis, IN

150 Year Anniversary of Serving the Elderly Poor in Indianapolis

Saturday, August 26, 4:00pm

Little Sisters of the Poor - St. Augustine Home

2345 W 86th St

Indianapolis, IN

Community Day

Saturday, August 26, 3:00pm-6:00pm

Green Space Behind Townhall

11501 East Washington Street

Cumberland, IN

Beers Across the Wabash

Saturday, August 26, 2:00pm-5:00pm

John T Myers Pedestrian Bridge

Lafayette, IN

Indy's Beer Bacon & Bourbon Fest 2023

Saturday, August 26, 11:00am-3:00pm

Bullseye Event Center

723 S Capitol Ave

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar