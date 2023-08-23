New!
Fun on two wheels plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, August 25 through Sunday, August 27! This week: It’s fun on two wheels plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Honor Major Taylor Fondo presented by Zipp
Saturday, August 26, 8:00am-2:00pm
T Building
240 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN
2023 IndyFringe Festival
August 17 – September 3
IndyFringe Basile Theatre
719 E. St. Clair Street
Indianapolis, IN
317-869-6660
Devour Indy Summerfest
August 21 – September 3
Participating Central Indiana Restaurants
St. Joseph Fall Festival
August 25 - August 27, 5:00pm-7:30pm
St Joseph Church
1401 South Mickley Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
PopCon Indy
August 25 - August 27, 8:00am-7:00pm
Indiana Convention Center
100 S Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Hoosier Hardwood Festival
August 25 - August 27
Boone County Fairgrounds
1300 E 100 South
Lebanon, IN
(765) 482-0750
Indy GreekFest 2023
Friday, August 25 - August 26
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
3500 W 106th Street
Carmel, IN
Indiana Bacon Festival
Saturday, August 26, 2:30pm-11:00pm
Downtown Delphi
114 E W Main St.
Delphi, IN
Maybelle Music Festival
Saturday, August 26, 2:00pm-11:00pm
Elm Street Brewing Company
519 N Elm St
Muncie, IN
Blues, Beer, & BBQ
Saturday, August 26, 6:00pm-10:00pm
11623 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN
150 Year Anniversary of Serving the Elderly Poor in Indianapolis
Saturday, August 26, 4:00pm
Little Sisters of the Poor - St. Augustine Home
2345 W 86th St
Indianapolis, IN
Community Day
Saturday, August 26, 3:00pm-6:00pm
Green Space Behind Townhall
11501 East Washington Street
Cumberland, IN
Beers Across the Wabash
Saturday, August 26, 2:00pm-5:00pm
John T Myers Pedestrian Bridge
Lafayette, IN
Indy's Beer Bacon & Bourbon Fest 2023
Saturday, August 26, 11:00am-3:00pm
Bullseye Event Center
723 S Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN
