Retirement is the next chapter for many, but how often do people enter this exciting time, unprepared or underprepared.

On this week’s show, we’re joined by Mike Lemaich of Global Fund Management, who shares with us best practices for planning for and entering into retirement. Mike also shares important tax benefits for caregivers.

Learn more about Joy’s House

Listen to past episodes of Caregiver Crossing

Email Tina

Get in Touch with Mike