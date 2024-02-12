Gerald Posner, Author of “Case Closed: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Assassination of JFK”

Gerald Posner is one of the most acclaimed investigative journalists/historians in the world—he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss his books on the JFK assassination, the MLKjr. assassination, and the murderous life of Nazi henchman Josef Mengele.

Sponsors

• Veteran Strategies

• NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant

• Garmong Construction

• Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station

About Veteran Strategies

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.