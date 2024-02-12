New!
Gerald Posner, Author of “Case Closed: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Assassination of JFK”
February 12, 2024
Gerald Posner is one of the most acclaimed investigative journalists/historians in the world—he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss his books on the JFK assassination, the MLKjr. assassination, and the murderous life of Nazi henchman Josef Mengele.
