New!

Get hold of your dog’s prey drive!

I don’t know about you, but I love watching documentaries on wolves. The raw social interactions. The heartwarming bonding rituals. And the primal hunt. There’s something majestic in the pure wildness of the beautiful, terrifying ritual of the hunt. First come stalking. Then…the chase! Finally, if all goes well, the prey is captured at last. The canine hunting ritual is gripping, stirring, even thrilling to watch on screen. But when these primal instincts show up in your domesticated canine living within the walls of your home—well, it doesn’t always feel so majestic. In fact, for many, it can be downright annoying. Get comfy and let’s talk about prey drive and your dog on this episode of The Canine Lowe-Down.