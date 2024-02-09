New!
God Will Always Show You an Instant Replay (My Testimony): Episode 274
February 09, 2024
Being strong vs. being happy, sometimes we are in a season of having to be strong; but those seasons won't last forever. After our transformation comes our resurrection. Release control to how it'll unfold or when, trust and have faith that God will always guide you even when it looks like He's not. Through it all He will always bring you right back to the memories of how it started and show you He has brought you through every storm.