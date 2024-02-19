Harold Holzer, “Brought Forth on this Continent: Abraham Lincoln and American Immigration”

Harold Holzer is one of the world’s foremost scholars on the life and presidency of Abraham Lincoln—he served as the historical advisor for the movie “Lincoln”—and he makes his third appearance on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss his latest book “Brought Forth on this Continent: Abraham Lincoln and American Immigration.” Like all his other works, Harold digs deep into Lincoln’s thoughts to bring us an unvarnished look at the Great Emancipator’s views on a subject all too relevant to today.

Sponsors:

• Veteran Strategies

• NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant

• Garmong Construction

• Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station

About Veteran Strategies:

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.