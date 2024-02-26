Harry Gonso, Former IU Trustee and Daniels Chief of Staff

Harry Gonso is a famous Hoosier athlete, a pioneering attorney, one of the proudest IU alums you’ll ever meet, and a former chief of staff to Governor Mitch Daniels—he is also this week's guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We are joined by Hall of Famer Jim Shella—and a special guest to read Harry the Five Questions.

