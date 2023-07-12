Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9! This week, Healthful Living and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair

July 13 – July 16

Indiana Convention Center

Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration

July 14 – 16

Indiana Convention Center

Corporate Luncheon Friday

Friday, July 14, 11a-1p

Indiana Convention Center

Education conference

Thursday, July 13 , 7:30a – 5:30p

Indiana Convention Center

Outdoor Concert (FREE)

Friday, July 14, 6p

American Legion Mall

IBE Summer Celebration All White Affair & Concert (21 and over)

Saturday, July 15, 10:00pm

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

6th Annual Hops Fest

Saturday, July 15, 5p – 10p

German Park

Burn The Cork

Friday, July 14, 6p – 10p

Mallow Run Winery

6964 Whiteland Road

Bargersville, IN

Rube Goldberg Challenge

Friday, July 14, 3p – 5p

Brownsburg Public Library

450 South Jefferson Street

Brownsburg, IN

Party in the Park

Sunday, July 16, 1:00pm-5:00pm

White River State Park

801 W. Washington St.

AfroFest - A Celebration of African Culture, Music, and Community

Saturday, July 15, 6:00pm-10:00pm

The Park at the Phoenix

712 N Illinois St

Water Lantern Festival

Saturday, July 15, 6:30pm-10:30pm

Military Park

601 W New York St

8-Hour Dream Endurance Race & Cat Nap 5K

Saturday, July 15, 10:00am

Hinkle Fieldhouse on Butler's campus

510 W 49th St

Indianapolis Burger Week

July 17 – July 22, 12:00am-11:59pm

Participating Indianapolis Restaurants

