Healthful Living and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!

July 12, 2023

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9! This week, Healthful Living and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair

July 13 – July 16

Indiana Convention Center

 

Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration

July 14 – 16

Indiana Convention Center

 

Corporate Luncheon Friday

Friday, July 14, 11a-1p

Indiana Convention Center

 

Education conference

Thursday, July 13 , 7:30a – 5:30p

Indiana Convention Center

 

Outdoor Concert (FREE)

Friday, July 14, 6p

American Legion Mall

 

IBE Summer Celebration All White Affair & Concert (21 and over)

Saturday, July 15, 10:00pm

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

 

6th Annual Hops Fest

Saturday, July 15, 5p – 10p

German Park

 

Burn The Cork

Friday, July 14, 6p – 10p

Mallow Run Winery

6964 Whiteland Road

Bargersville, IN

 

Rube Goldberg Challenge

Friday, July 14, 3p – 5p

Brownsburg Public Library

450 South Jefferson Street

Brownsburg, IN

 

Party in the Park

Sunday, July 16, 1:00pm-5:00pm

White River State Park

801 W. Washington St.

 

AfroFest - A Celebration of African Culture, Music, and Community

Saturday, July 15, 6:00pm-10:00pm

The Park at the Phoenix

712 N Illinois St

 

Water Lantern Festival

Saturday, July 15, 6:30pm-10:30pm

Military Park

601 W New York St

 

8-Hour Dream Endurance Race & Cat Nap 5K

Saturday, July 15, 10:00am

Hinkle Fieldhouse on Butler's campus

510 W 49th St

 

Indianapolis Burger Week

July 17 – July 22, 12:00am-11:59pm

Participating Indianapolis Restaurants

 

