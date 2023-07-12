New!
Healthful Living and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9! This week, Healthful Living and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair
July 13 – July 16
Indiana Convention Center
Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration
July 14 – 16
Indiana Convention Center
Corporate Luncheon Friday
Friday, July 14, 11a-1p
Indiana Convention Center
Education conference
Thursday, July 13 , 7:30a – 5:30p
Indiana Convention Center
Outdoor Concert (FREE)
Friday, July 14, 6p
American Legion Mall
IBE Summer Celebration All White Affair & Concert (21 and over)
Saturday, July 15, 10:00pm
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
6th Annual Hops Fest
Saturday, July 15, 5p – 10p
German Park
Burn The Cork
Friday, July 14, 6p – 10p
Mallow Run Winery
6964 Whiteland Road
Bargersville, IN
Rube Goldberg Challenge
Friday, July 14, 3p – 5p
Brownsburg Public Library
450 South Jefferson Street
Brownsburg, IN
Party in the Park
Sunday, July 16, 1:00pm-5:00pm
White River State Park
801 W. Washington St.
AfroFest - A Celebration of African Culture, Music, and Community
Saturday, July 15, 6:00pm-10:00pm
The Park at the Phoenix
712 N Illinois St
Water Lantern Festival
Saturday, July 15, 6:30pm-10:30pm
Military Park
601 W New York St
8-Hour Dream Endurance Race & Cat Nap 5K
Saturday, July 15, 10:00am
Hinkle Fieldhouse on Butler's campus
510 W 49th St
Indianapolis Burger Week
July 17 – July 22, 12:00am-11:59pm
Participating Indianapolis Restaurants