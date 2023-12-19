Help is on the Way

This week we’ll consider a section from the very first chapter of Mark’s gospel. I’m referring here to the part where John the Baptist is introduced as the harbinger of things to come. More specifically, his role was to ready his community for the help Jesus would bring. What help is there for us, today? In what ways does John’s unconventional appearance serve as an obstacle to his message? In this episode, we’ll be considering these questions. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.