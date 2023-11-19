Home for the Holidays: Spotting the Subtle Shifts in Your Aging Loved One

Did you know that approximately 15 percent of family caregivers live more than an hour away from their aging loved one? That means that 5 million caregivers will be visiting this holiday season and may notice some changes in mom and/or dad.

On this week’s show, we’re joined by Star Bradbury, Aging Life Care Specialist, CEO of Senior Living Strategies, and author of Successfully Navigating Your Parents’ Senior Years. Star shares with us the signs of cognitive change to look for and what to do when we notice them this holiday season. Star is also offering a 35 percent discount on her book throughout November 2023, in honor of National Family Caregiver’s Month.

Learn more about Joy’s House

Listen to past episodes of Caregiver Crossing

Email Tina

Contact Star

November Book Deal