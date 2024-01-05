Hope for Afghan refugees in Indianapolis

In the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, one woman in Indianapolis, Holly Loos, has taken it upon herself to offer a glimmer of hope to Afghan families facing unprecedented challenges. Loos, motivated by a personal mission beyond organizational affiliations, highlighted the perilous situations many Afghan families find themselves in after escaping to other countries.

Despite facing paperwork hurdles and encountering uncertain paths, Loos remains resilient. Over the span of two years, she filed 51 applications with a pro bono law firm, navigating through numerous roadblocks.

However, her perseverance bore fruit as the first family arrived in Indianapolis this past November.

Now, Loos is reaching out to the community for support, urging donations to Shepard Community to assist these families in acclimating to their new lives.