How to keep dogs safe in extreme cold

As temperatures get bitter cold in the next couple of days, here’s a reminder to keep our furry friends safe from the elements.

On this Life. Style. Live! podcast episode, FIDO, or Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside, is dedicated to alleviating the suffering of chained dogs.

Darcie Kurtz, Executive Director of FIDO, shares what people should do if they’re concerned about the welfare of someone else’s dogs during the cold weather.

This is the Life. Style. Live! podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.