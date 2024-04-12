If We Could Believe

The after Easter slump is upon us. While it is customary for us to turn to the Doubting Thomas story on the week after Easter (John 20:19-31), this year we’ll consider a story found in Acts 4:32-37. There, we’ll read of a community that acted out of faith and belief in Jesus, radically changing the community around them. This message reflects on these themes. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.