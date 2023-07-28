Immigrants facing growing housing crisis in Indiana

As the housing crisis hits Indiana’s growing immigrant community, two agencies are partnering to ease challenges in the application process.Immigrant Welcome Center representatives say it’s safe to say all new immigrants face housing insecurity, especially if they don’t already have family here or a sponsor. Then you add missing documentation and identification, it becomes an uphill climb.

Housing is one of the top resources searched for immigrants in Indiana. The crisis seen across the state is even more concentrated in undocumented communities when you factor in missing documentation and language barriers.