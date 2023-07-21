New!
Indianapolis program seeks to pair landlords and families to build generational wealth
July 21, 2023
An affordable housing pilot program has been designed to help set up families for success.Spearheading the program, the MLK Center needs the support of the community and landlords.
The first of two families in the pilot program has already moved in. In addition to the affordable housing support, the family also will get support specifically focused on education and financial literacy with a goal of eventually becoming homeowners and building generational wealth.