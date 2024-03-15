New!
Indianapolis Public Schools newcomer program for English learners to merge with district schools
March 15, 2024
Indianapolis Public Schools will break up its newcomer program for English language learners who are new to the country.
The move to pull the newcomer program out of Northwest Middle School will help reduce transportation costs, make the best use of physical space, and help students engage more with their peers who are native English speakers, officials said in a presentation to the school board on Thursday. It also mirrors a district-wide push to more fully integrate English language learners with their English-speaking peers.