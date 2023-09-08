Indianapolis Public Schools to offer parents racial equity training

Indianapolis Public Schools is expanding its racial equity work. The district wants to include parents in its equity training. IPS calls it groundwater training for IPS parents. According to the IPS website, groundwater training is “designed to help practitioners at all levels internalize the reality that we live in a racially structured society, and that is what causes racial inequity.” Representatives say if we have any chance of moving forward, it’s important to have teachers, staff, and parents in alignment.