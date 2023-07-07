Indy 500 Prerace Part 1

Whether you're one of the thousands in attendance, or one of the millions watching at home, Indy 500 pre-race is special. But it's also one of the most choreographed pieces of the Month of May. In this two part episode of Behind the Bricks, Doug Boles takes you behind the scenes to rehearsals for the Indy 500 Pre-Race Show to give you an inside look at how driver introductions, NBC and in house broadcasting and more come together to create Indy 500 Race Morning.