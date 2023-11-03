Indy Art & Culture Ushers in Economic Boom

Arts and culture in central Indiana are experiencing a boom according to the Arts and Economic Prosperity 6 report, raking in nearly $530 million in art spending in Indiana last year.

The report took a look at nearly 400 communities. The Arts Council of Indianapolis led the charge in gathering data for Indy, finding that the arts generated money and jobs.

Indiana is becoming a center for the arts and culture, and it’s mark has shown to be a near-$530 million business.