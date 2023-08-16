Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20! This week: Indy Fringe! plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

2023 IndyFringe Festival

August 17 – September 3

IndyFringe Basile Theatre

719 E. St. Clair Street

Indianapolis, IN

317-869-6660

Indiana State Fair

Friday, July 28 - Sunday, August 20

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 E. 38th St.

Indianapolis, IN

Clinton House Fun Fair

Friday, August 18, 5:00pm-8:00pm

Clinton House

809 W Freeman St

Frankfort, IN

2023 Colts Horseshoe Classic

Friday, August 18, 6:00pm

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Bikes, Brews, and BBQ

Friday, August 18, 6:00pm-10:00pm

Centerpoint Brewing Company

1125 E. Brookside Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Colts 5K

Saturday, August 19, 8:00am-11:00am

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

WAMMfest

Saturday, August 19, 12:00pm-9:00pm

Craig Park

10 E. Smith Valley Road

Greenwood, IN

Indy Cornhole Classic - Throwing for Veterans

Saturday, August 19, 2:00pm-6:00pm

American Legion Mall

700 N Pennsylvania St

Indianapolis, IN

Way Out Beer Fest

Saturday, August 19, 3:30pm-7:30pm

Pax Verum Brewing Co.

908 Main Street

Lapel, IN

Noblesville BrewBQ 2023

Saturday, August 19, 4:00pm-10:00pm

Federal Hill Commons

175 Logan St.

Noblesville, IN

Augtoberfest presented by State Bank

Saturday, August 19, 5:00pm-10:00pm

Downtown Lebanon

103 East Main Street

Lebanon, IN

