Indy Fringe! plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!

August 16, 2023

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20! This week: Indy Fringe! plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

2023 IndyFringe Festival

August 17 – September 3

IndyFringe Basile Theatre

719 E. St. Clair Street

Indianapolis, IN

317-869-6660

 

Indiana State Fair

Friday, July 28 - Sunday, August 20

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 E. 38th St.

Indianapolis, IN

 

Clinton House Fun Fair

Friday, August 18, 5:00pm-8:00pm

Clinton House

809 W Freeman St

Frankfort, IN

 

2023 Colts Horseshoe Classic

Friday, August 18, 6:00pm

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

 

Bikes, Brews, and BBQ

Friday, August 18, 6:00pm-10:00pm

Centerpoint Brewing Company

1125 E. Brookside Ave

Indianapolis, IN

 

Colts 5K

Saturday, August 19, 8:00am-11:00am

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

 

WAMMfest

Saturday, August 19, 12:00pm-9:00pm

Craig Park

10 E. Smith Valley Road

Greenwood, IN

 

Indy Cornhole Classic - Throwing for Veterans

Saturday, August 19, 2:00pm-6:00pm

American Legion Mall

700 N Pennsylvania St

Indianapolis, IN

 

Way Out Beer Fest

Saturday, August 19, 3:30pm-7:30pm

Pax Verum Brewing Co.

908 Main Street

Lapel, IN

 

Noblesville BrewBQ 2023

Saturday, August 19, 4:00pm-10:00pm

Federal Hill Commons

175 Logan St.

Noblesville, IN

 

Augtoberfest presented by State Bank

Saturday, August 19, 5:00pm-10:00pm

Downtown Lebanon

103 East Main Street

Lebanon, IN

 

