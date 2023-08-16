New!
Indy Fringe! plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20! This week: Indy Fringe! plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
2023 IndyFringe Festival
August 17 – September 3
IndyFringe Basile Theatre
719 E. St. Clair Street
Indianapolis, IN
317-869-6660
Indiana State Fair
Friday, July 28 - Sunday, August 20
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 E. 38th St.
Indianapolis, IN
Clinton House Fun Fair
Friday, August 18, 5:00pm-8:00pm
Clinton House
809 W Freeman St
Frankfort, IN
2023 Colts Horseshoe Classic
Friday, August 18, 6:00pm
Lucas Oil Stadium
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Bikes, Brews, and BBQ
Friday, August 18, 6:00pm-10:00pm
Centerpoint Brewing Company
1125 E. Brookside Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Colts 5K
Saturday, August 19, 8:00am-11:00am
Lucas Oil Stadium
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
WAMMfest
Saturday, August 19, 12:00pm-9:00pm
Craig Park
10 E. Smith Valley Road
Greenwood, IN
Indy Cornhole Classic - Throwing for Veterans
Saturday, August 19, 2:00pm-6:00pm
American Legion Mall
700 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN
Way Out Beer Fest
Saturday, August 19, 3:30pm-7:30pm
Pax Verum Brewing Co.
908 Main Street
Lapel, IN
Noblesville BrewBQ 2023
Saturday, August 19, 4:00pm-10:00pm
Federal Hill Commons
175 Logan St.
Noblesville, IN
Augtoberfest presented by State Bank
Saturday, August 19, 5:00pm-10:00pm
Downtown Lebanon
103 East Main Street
Lebanon, IN