Indy native reflects on reality TV experience in ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

He’s a brilliant inventor, designer and entrepreneur.

If the name YJ Heo sounds familiar, you may have seen him on Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge.”

On this Life. Style. Live! podcast episode, YJ talks about the challenges he faced, WHY he decided to do something so bizarre and the reason he may have been selected for the incredible journey.

This is the Life. Style. Live! podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.