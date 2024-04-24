Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28, 2024. This week: Indy PopCon and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

PopCon

April 26 - April 28

Indiana Convention Center

200 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Viking Fest

April 26 - April 28

Anson Acres Park

4671 Anson Blvd

Whitestown, IN

2024 Premier Event - Mosaic

April 26, 5:30pm-11:00pm

JW Marriott

10 S West St

Indianapolis, IN

The Tortured Poets Dance Party: A Taylor Swift Night

April 26, 8:00pm

The Vogue Theatre

6259 N College Ave

Indianapolis, IN

PanCan Purple Stride

April 27, 8:00am-11:30am

Celebration Plaza

801 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

Colonial Faire

April 27, 9:00am-5:00pm

Caroline Scott Harrison Chapter DAR

4635 North Illinois St.

Indianapolis, IN

Zionsville Greenfest

April 27, 9:00am-12:00pm

Zionsville Town Hall

Zionsville, IN

Bowling for Rhinos

April 27, 9:00am-4:00pm

Indianapolis Zoo

1200 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Symphony on the Circle

April 27, 11:00am-7:30pm

Monument Circle

1 Monument Circle

Indianapolis, IN

2024 Indianapolis-Carmel Children’s Festival

April 27, 12:00pm-3:00pm

One Civic Square

1 Civic Square

Carmel, IN

Saraga International Food Festival

April 27 & 28, 12:00pm-8:00pm

SARAGA INTERNATIONAL GROCERY - CASTLETON PARKING LOT

8448 Center Run Drive

Indianapolis, IN

Beastside Brewfest

April 27, 7:00pm-10:30pm

Our Lady of Lourdes

30 South Downey Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Block Party at The Shops at Perry Crossing

April 27, 4:00pm – 8:00pm

The Shops at Perry Crossing

340 Marketplace Mile

Plainfield, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar