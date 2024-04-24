New!
Indy PopCon and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28, 2024. This week: Indy PopCon and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
PopCon
April 26 - April 28
200 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Viking Fest
April 26 - April 28
4671 Anson Blvd
Whitestown, IN
2024 Premier Event - Mosaic
April 26, 5:30pm-11:00pm
10 S West St
Indianapolis, IN
The Tortured Poets Dance Party: A Taylor Swift Night
April 26, 8:00pm
6259 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN
PanCan Purple Stride
April 27, 8:00am-11:30am
801 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
Colonial Faire
April 27, 9:00am-5:00pm
Caroline Scott Harrison Chapter DAR
4635 North Illinois St.
Indianapolis, IN
Zionsville Greenfest
April 27, 9:00am-12:00pm
Zionsville, IN
Bowling for Rhinos
April 27, 9:00am-4:00pm
1200 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Symphony on the Circle
April 27, 11:00am-7:30pm
1 Monument Circle
Indianapolis, IN
2024 Indianapolis-Carmel Children’s Festival
April 27, 12:00pm-3:00pm
1 Civic Square
Carmel, IN
Saraga International Food Festival
April 27 & 28, 12:00pm-8:00pm
SARAGA INTERNATIONAL GROCERY - CASTLETON PARKING LOT
8448 Center Run Drive
Indianapolis, IN
Beastside Brewfest
April 27, 7:00pm-10:30pm
30 South Downey Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Block Party at The Shops at Perry Crossing
April 27, 4:00pm – 8:00pm
340 Marketplace Mile
Plainfield, IN