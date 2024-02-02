Intermittent fasting and better sleep fight Alzheimer’s

It steals our memories and impacts our minds. Alzheimer’s disease is being called a health crisis as worldwide care is estimated at more than $1 trillion and it’s expected to get worse. There is no cure, but new research reveals that how you eat and sleep could impact it.

Every 65 seconds, someone in America is told they have Alzheimer’s disease. Today, more than 6 million Americans are living with it, and now, new research suggests our circadian rhythm, or internal clock, could play a role in cognitive decline.

Alzheimer’s disease may not be the only disease impacted by our circadian rhythms – other studies in mice have shown that it also may impact people with Huntington’s disease.