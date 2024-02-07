ISP investigate two deadly crashes where pedestrians were struck on interstates

Your day ahead forecast, 7 people shot in Indianapolis violence, addressing pothole problems, school shooter's mom found guilty, Anthony Calhoun reports in Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl, Pacers win, NBA All-Star events, Trump reacts to immunity decision, Biden pushes for congress to act, a new super platform for streaming sports, and more...

