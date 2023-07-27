It’s Fair time! plus more events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30! This week It’s Fair time! plus there’s more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Indiana State Fair

Friday, July 28 - Sunday, August 20

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 E. 38th St.

Indianapolis, IN

2nd Annual Southern Soul Blues Fest

Friday, July 28, 5:00pm

Emens Auditorium

1800 W. Riverside Ave.

Muncie, IN

JA Wine & Beer Festival 2023

Friday, July 28, 5:00pm-9:00pm

Parkview Field

Fort Wayne, IN

Reggae Party 5K

Friday, July 28, 7:30pm

Indiana State Museum

650 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Jazz on the Ave feat. the Cassius Goens Quartet

Friday, July 28, 8:00pm

Walker Theatre

617 Indiana Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Brews on the Boulevard

Saturday, July 29, 5:00pm-9:00pm

Midtown Plaza

365 Monon Boulevard

Carmel, IN

Brews on Buckeye

Saturday, July 29, 5:00pm-10:30pm

The Heart of Kokomo

500 North Buckeye Street

Kokomo, IN

Blues, Beer, & BBQ

Saturday, July 29, 2023 , 6:00pm-10:00pm

11623 E. Washington St.

Indianapolis, IN

Tri Indy

Sunday, July 30, 7:30am-12:00pm

Celebration Plaza

801 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar