It’s Fair time! plus more events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30! This week It’s Fair time! plus there’s more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Indiana State Fair
Friday, July 28 - Sunday, August 20
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 E. 38th St.
Indianapolis, IN
2nd Annual Southern Soul Blues Fest
Friday, July 28, 5:00pm
Emens Auditorium
1800 W. Riverside Ave.
Muncie, IN
JA Wine & Beer Festival 2023
Friday, July 28, 5:00pm-9:00pm
Parkview Field
Fort Wayne, IN
Reggae Party 5K
Friday, July 28, 7:30pm
Indiana State Museum
650 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Jazz on the Ave feat. the Cassius Goens Quartet
Friday, July 28, 8:00pm
Walker Theatre
617 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Brews on the Boulevard
Saturday, July 29, 5:00pm-9:00pm
Midtown Plaza
365 Monon Boulevard
Carmel, IN
Brews on Buckeye
Saturday, July 29, 5:00pm-10:30pm
The Heart of Kokomo
500 North Buckeye Street
Kokomo, IN
Blues, Beer, & BBQ
Saturday, July 29, 2023 , 6:00pm-10:00pm
11623 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN
Tri Indy
Sunday, July 30, 7:30am-12:00pm
Celebration Plaza
801 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN