It’s Not What You Do…

Today’s episode considers a parable Jesus told in the Gospel of Matthew chapter 20. There, he tells a parable about workers in a vineyard who, at the end of the day, were each payed the same amount regardless of the time they put in. This pushes against our overall sense of fairness. What might this parable teach us about God’s values and our culture’s unwillingness to live up to them? In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.