While the Yalta and Potsdam Conferences during World War II get the most attention from scholars, the Casablanca Conference in 1943 demonstrated how the Allies planned for the destruction of the Axis powers while also signaling the emergence of the United States as the dominant partner in the Anglo-American alliance. In this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we explore the Casablanca Conference with historian James Conroy, author of “The Devils Will Get No Rest: FDR, Churchill, and the Plan that Won the War.”

Sponsors:

Veteran Strategies

NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant

Garmong Construction

Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station

About Veteran Strategies:

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.