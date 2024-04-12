Jamison Carrier, US House of Representative Candidate, District 6 Indiana

One of the candidates on the Republican ballot this year is running because he lost his son to fentanyl. Jamison Carrier is a businessman from Greenwood. In 2022 is son, Joey, died of fentanyl poisoning. Carrier is now running to succeed the retiring congressman, Greg Pence. He tells WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist, that border security is paramount to him to be sure someone else doesn’t go through what his family did.