Jason Lantzer, Butler University History Professor and Author of “Dwight Eisenhower and the Holocaust.”

By witnessing the horrors of the Holocaust in person, General of the Army Dwight Eisenhower changed history by insisting we preserve history. On this week’s Leaders and Legends podcast Butler University History Professor Jason Lantzer joins us to discuss his enlightening and well-researched book “Dwight Eisenhower and the Holocaust.” One thing is clear: Ike was determined to have as many people as possible see what happened in the camps so that nobody could ever say it didn’t happen.

