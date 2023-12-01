Jim Brainard, outgoing mayor of Carmel

It’s the end of an era in Indianapolis politics. Jim Brainard, the mayor of Carmel, is retiring at the end of the month after 28 years in office. He’s one of the longest serving mayors of any city in Indiana’s history. During that time, Carmel grew from a quiet suburb of 25,000 people to one of the largest cities in Indiana with more than 100,000 people. Brainard’s tenure was marked by large scale infrastructure projects and by a number of environmental initiatives. Garret Bergquist, WISH-TV Government Reporter, sits down with him to talk about his time in office.