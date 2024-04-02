Join the Parade

Today, we’ll consider a story that tells of Jesus’ “triumphal” entry into Jerusalem on the week of his death. His parade stood as a stark contrast to the other parades made in honor of Roman Emperors and other important personages. What might his entry teach us today about power, how we wield it, and how Jesus would have us understand the better ways of God? More on this in this episode! In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.