Joy’s House: Helping Children Understand Those Changes in Grandma

July 09, 2023


You know Joy’s House and an organization that serves families caring for a loved one with a life altering diagnosis, but we are blessed to be connected with a community that supports families in a different way. In this episode of Caregiver Crossing, we are joined by Dr. Mahsan Rafizadeh (Boogert), Senior Scientist with Acumen Pharmaceuticals and author of the book titled Joy’s House. This wonderful children’s book is about a little girl named Joy who is visited by a fairy who helps Joy understand that her grandmother is living with Dementia and does indeed still love her.     

