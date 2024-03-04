JPMorgan Chase CEO talks to News 8

World Wars that defined the 20th century could happen again. Those comments came during an exclusive one-on-one interview with News 8’s Scott Sander. JPMorgan Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon, says that congress should dramatically expand the earned income tax credit. He also says that the Fed likely won’t cut interest any time soon. Tense moments between Indiana’s Jim Banks and the Secretary of Defense. And our panel weighs in on candidates kicked off the ballot, a possible deal for the attendant care program and more.