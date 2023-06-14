New!
Juneteenth events and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, June 16th through Sunday, June 81th, 2023. This week’s featured is a Juneteenth Celebration, plus there's more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Legacy Fest Concert featuring Gladys Knight
Friday, June 16, 8:30pm
Walker Theatre
617 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Legacy Fest Block Party Presented by IU/IUPUI
June 17 & 18, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Madam Walker Legacy Center
617 Indiana Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Juneteenth Brunch at Legacy Fest Presented by MWLC
June 18, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Madam Walker Legacy Center
617 Indiana Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Legacy Fest #DaddyDoDay Contes
June 18, 3:00 pm
Madam Walker Legacy Center
617 Indiana Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
6th Annual Indy Juneteenth Festival
Saturday, June 17, 10:00am-6:00pm
601 W. New York St.
Indianapolis, IN
LeBall En Couleur
Sunday, June 18, 7:00pm
The Vogue Theatre
6259 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Our Hospice of South Central Indiana 29th Annual Decatur Golf Tournament
Friday, June 16, 9:00am
Greensburg, IN
BubbleFest
Saturday, June 17, 9:00am-5:00pm
Sunday, June 18, 2023, 1:00pm-5:00pm
308 W. 4th Street
Bloomington, IN
WonderRoad Music Festival
Saturday, June 17
Sunday, June 18
Garfield Park
2345 Pagoda Dr
Indianapolis, IN
Historic Cammack Station Charity Cruise
Sunday, June 18, 3:00pm-7:00pm
Cammack Station
9200 W. Jackson St
Muncie, IN