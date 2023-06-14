Juneteenth events and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, June 16th through Sunday, June 81th, 2023. This week’s featured is a Juneteenth Celebration, plus there's more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Legacy Fest Concert featuring Gladys Knight

Friday, June 16, 8:30pm

Walker Theatre

617 Indiana Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Legacy Fest Block Party Presented by IU/IUPUI

June 17 & 18, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Madam Walker Legacy Center

617 Indiana Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Juneteenth Brunch at Legacy Fest Presented by MWLC

June 18, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Madam Walker Legacy Center

617 Indiana Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Legacy Fest #DaddyDoDay Contes

June 18, 3:00 pm

Madam Walker Legacy Center

617 Indiana Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202

6th Annual Indy Juneteenth Festival

Saturday, June 17, 10:00am-6:00pm

Military Park

601 W. New York St.

Indianapolis, IN

LeBall En Couleur

Sunday, June 18, 7:00pm

The Vogue Theatre

6259 N College Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana 29th Annual Decatur Golf Tournament

Friday, June 16, 9:00am

Greensburg, IN

BubbleFest

Saturday, June 17, 9:00am-5:00pm

Sunday, June 18, 2023, 1:00pm-5:00pm

Wonderlab

308 W. 4th Street

Bloomington, IN

WonderRoad Music Festival

Saturday, June 17

Sunday, June 18

Garfield Park

2345 Pagoda Dr

Indianapolis, IN

Historic Cammack Station Charity Cruise

Sunday, June 18, 3:00pm-7:00pm

Cammack Station

9200 W. Jackson St

Muncie, IN