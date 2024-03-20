New!
Kicking off the Indy Eleven season and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 24, 2024. This week: Kicking off the Indy Eleven season and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Indy Eleven Home Opener vs. Sacramento Republic FC
Saturday, March 23, 7:00pm
1001 West New York Street
Indianapolis, IN
NCAA DI Men's Basketball First & Second Rounds
March 22 - March 24
125 S. Pennsylvania St.
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Comic Convention
March 22 - March 24
100 S Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Art in Bloom
March 21 - March 24
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
2024 Indiana Robotics State Championship
March 23, 6:30am-8:00pm
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Presidential Egg Roll
March 23, 9:00am-10:30am
Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
1230 N. Delaware Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
5k Beer Run x Sun King Brewery
March 23, 11:00am-2:00pm
135 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Boozy Book Fair
March 23, 6:00pm-9:00pm
308 W. 4th Street
Bloomington, IN