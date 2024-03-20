Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 24, 2024. This week: Kicking off the Indy Eleven season and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Indy Eleven Home Opener vs. Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday, March 23, 7:00pm

Carroll Stadium

1001 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

NCAA DI Men's Basketball First & Second Rounds

March 22 - March 24

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

125 S. Pennsylvania St.

Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Comic Convention

March 22 - March 24

Indiana Convention Center

100 S Capitol Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Art in Bloom

March 21 - March 24

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

2024 Indiana Robotics State Championship

March 23, 6:30am-8:00pm

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Presidential Egg Roll

March 23, 9:00am-10:30am

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

1230 N. Delaware Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

5k Beer Run x Sun King Brewery

March 23, 11:00am-2:00pm

Sun King Brewery

135 North College Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Boozy Book Fair

March 23, 6:00pm-9:00pm

Wonderlab

308 W. 4th Street

Bloomington, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar