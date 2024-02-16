On this episode, Tom goes "On the Aisle" with Kyle Long, one of Central Indiana’s most influential and respected broadcasters. Kyle is the producer/host of “Cultural Manifesto”, producer/writer of “Echoes of Indiana”, and creator of both programs which air on WFYI-FM the PBS affiliate in Indianapolis. A major supporter of the performing arts, Kyle has made a significant contribution in spreading the word about the importance of the arts and the quality of life in Central Indiana and beyond.