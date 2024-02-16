Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Podcasts > On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez

New!

Kyle Long

February 16, 2024

On this episode, Tom goes "On the Aisle" with Kyle Long, one of Central Indiana’s most influential and respected broadcasters. Kyle is the producer/host of “Cultural Manifesto”, producer/writer of “Echoes of Indiana”, and creator of both programs which air on WFYI-FM the PBS affiliate in Indianapolis. A major supporter of the performing arts, Kyle has made a significant contribution in spreading the word about the importance of the arts and the quality of life in Central Indiana and beyond.