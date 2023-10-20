Laughter heals: Nurse Blake’s comedy tour comes to Clowes Memorial Hall

Get ready for a dose of laughter and healing as Nurse Blake, the comedian with a heart of gold and a stethoscope to match, takes center stage at Clowes Memorial Hall this weekend.

Amber Hankins here, and on this Life. Style. Live! podcast episode, I chat with Nurse Blake about his journey from the trauma center to the comedy stage.

With a social media following of nearly 4 million, he has taken the internet by storm with viral videos and sold-out comedy tours that blend real-life nursing experiences with humor.

This is the Life. Style. Live! podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.