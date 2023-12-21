Linda Vaughn is the First Lady of Motorsports, a racing Ambassador & all around cool lady!

I have the pleasure of sitting down with the first lady of motorsports, Linda Vaughn! No matter if you follow IndyCar, Drag Racing, NASCAR – you know who she is. We got together to talk at the 2023 Performance Racing Industry show in the new PRI Paddock Podcast Studio. She shares stories from her career that includes her love of racing, being an ambassador for Hurst Industries, some of her famous friends over the years and getting the younger generation interested in racing.