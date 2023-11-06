New!
Mark Lawrence and Mark Updegrove, Hosts of the “With the Bark Off” Podcast
November 06, 2023
Mark Lawrence and Mark Updegrove are two of this country’s most preeminent historians of the American Presidency—they also host the superb history podcast “With the Bark Off”. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we have a wide-ranging discussion of the most powerful job in the world and the men who made it so.
