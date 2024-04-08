Martin Davidson, Author of Mobilising Hate: The Story of Hitler’s Final Solution

Martin Davidson is an award-winning author, producer, director for the BBC, the History Channel, and the Discovery Channel. He is also this week's guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss Mr Davidson’s scholarship, his research about Germany, Germans, and the Holocaust. His is a unique insight which created a fascinating and informative conversation.





