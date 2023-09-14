Master planning and Placemaking with Zachary Benedict from MKM Architecture + Design

Zach Benedict has dedicated his career to understanding the connection between people and places. As the firm’s president, he oversees MKM’s strategic operation and continued dedication to successfully serving clients throughout the Midwest. With an extensive background in urban sociology, he has been instrumental in developing the firm’s approach to healthy placemaking. Through these efforts, he has lectured internationally on a variety of topics that focus on encouraging communities to reevaluate the importance of inclusive civic space. While designing numerous projects ranging from rural hospitals to public libraries, Zach’s passion for MKM’s research-focused process has helped solidify the firm’s dedication to developing meaningful and disruptive design innovations with clients across the care continuum.





MKM has their own book club, these are the two books they are reading now.

Being Mortal by Atul Gawande

Palaces for the people: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life by Eric Klinenberg





Zachary Benedict

President

MKM Architecture + Design

zbenedict@mkmdesign.com