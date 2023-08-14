Medal of Honor Recipient Donald “Doc” Ballard

On May 16, 1968, Navy Corpsman Donald “Doc” Ballard dove on a grenade thrown by a North Vietnam soldier in an attempt to save five United States Marines from death. Realizing the grenade failed to explode, Ballard quickly threw it out of harm's way just as it exploded thus saving the Marines and himself from harm or death. On May 14, 1970, he received the Medal of Honor from President Richard Nixon. On this week’s special “Leaders and Legends” podcast, Doc details that day and describes how he’s dedicated his life to helping his fellow veterans.





