Meet the Colts new Executive Chef

As the Indianapolis Colts gear up to mark their momentous 40th season in Indiana, fans are in for a treat with some exciting new food offerings across Lucas Oil Stadium.

On this Life. Style. Live! Podcast Episode, I chat with Executive Chef Jon Wanland, who showcases his more than two decades of experience in crafting gourmet experiences for sports events and stadiums. The menu is described as focused on local and “tantalizing!”

