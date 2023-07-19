MEGA FUN WITH MICRO BREWS AND MORE FROM THE WISH-TV COMMUNITY CALENDAR!

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23! This week we’re having Mega Fun with Micro Brews plus there’s more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Indiana Microbrewers Festival

Saturday, July 22, 1:00pm-6:00pm

Military Park

601 W New York St

Indianapolis, IN

Strummin' and Grinnin' for DSI Fundraiser

Saturday, July 22, 5:00pm-10:00pm

Hog Molly Brewing

830 Depot Street

Columbus, IN 47201

Red, White and Blues parking lot party and cookout

Saturday, July 22, 2:00pm-11:00pm

Slippery Noodle Inn

372 S. Meridian St.

Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Margarita & Mimosa Fest I Sat July 22nd

Saturday, July 22, 2:00pm-8:00pm

Broad Ripple

Spellcaster's Academy Community Fair

Saturday, July 22, 2:00pm-6:00pm

2333 W 193rd Street

Westfield, IN

Holy Cross Wine & Cheese Festival 2023

Saturday, July 22, 5:00pm-10:00pm

Sturm Esplanade

435 Sturm Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Indy Shorts Film Festival

Friday, July 21 - Sunday, July 23, 12:00pm-11:59pm

Living Room Theaters

745 E 9th St

Indianapolis, IN

Blackberry Jam Fest 2023

Saturday, July 22, 8:00am-8:00pm

Wild Blackberry Farms

10728 S 700 W

Fortville, IN

Aviation Community Day

Saturday, July 22, 10:00am-2:00pm

Aviation Technology Center

2175 South Hoffman Road

Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Blind Children’s Foundation No Limits Celebration

Saturday, July 22, 6:00pm

Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired

7725 North College Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar