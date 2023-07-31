Mel Raines, President & COO, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Mel Raines is one of the Hoosier State’s most admired leaders—and legends. On this week’s podcast, we interview a woman on everyone’s wish list when it comes to big projects, impacting our community, and ensuring Indy always shines under the bright lights.

