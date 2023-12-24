Memories in Bloom: Navigating Alzheimer’s Disease & the Long Farewell

On this week’s show, we’re joined by Jane Bentley, who cared for her husband throughout his journey with Alzheimer’s Disease. Jane shares with us the warning signs that she and others noticed, the process of caring for Mr. Keith as his diagnosis progressed, and how she has continued to thrive after his death. If you are caring for a loved one living with Alzheimer’s this is a vulnerable show that you won’t want to miss.

