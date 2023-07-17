Michael Burlingame, Author of “The Black Man’s President: Abraham Lincoln, African Americans, and the Pursuit of Racial Equality"
July 17, 2023
Professor Michael Burlingame has no peer when it comes to understanding Abraham Lincoln, his
philosophy, and his presidency. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we discuss his latest
book on the Great Emancipator: “The Black Man’s President: Abraham Lincoln, African Americans, and
the Pursuit of Racial Equality"
Sponsors:
- Veteran Strategies
- NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant
- Garmong Construction
- Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station
About Veteran Strategies:
‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business
enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital
photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com .