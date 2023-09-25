The friendship of Mike O’Brien and Andy Miller is a perfect example of how politics is supposed to work. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, Jim Shella and I talk to Mike and Andy about working together, the issues they faced at the Statehouse, and how Ed Treacy’s mentorship changed their lives.

